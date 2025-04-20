Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

