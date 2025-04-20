Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

