Financial Analysis: Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) & Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Elme Communities has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Elme Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $241.94 million 5.57 -$13.10 million ($0.14) -109.32 Hammerson $167.01 million 9.93 -$63.94 million N/A N/A

This table compares Elme Communities and Hammerson”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Elme Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elme Communities and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hammerson 0 1 0 2 3.33

Elme Communities currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Elme Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elme Communities is more favorable than Hammerson.

Profitability

This table compares Elme Communities and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -5.42% -1.18% -0.70% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hammerson beats Elme Communities on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

