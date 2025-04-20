Financial Review: Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) vs. Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading 18.06% 7.82% 6.73% Tsakos Energy Navigation 22.57% 19.07% 9.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genco Shipping & Trading and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 4 1 3.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 1 1 1 3.00

Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.90%. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.97%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Genco Shipping & Trading pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tsakos Energy Navigation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Tsakos Energy Navigation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $423.02 million 1.28 -$12.87 million $1.75 7.19 Tsakos Energy Navigation $836.04 million 0.57 $300.18 million $5.05 3.21

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genco Shipping & Trading, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Genco Shipping & Trading on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.