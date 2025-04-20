Financial Survey: Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) versus Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) and Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Airship AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -142.38% 1.76% 1.12% Airship AI 64.71% -76.44% 309.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Airship AI shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of Airship AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Definitive Healthcare has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airship AI has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Airship AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $252.20 million 1.13 -$202.39 million ($3.52) -0.72 Airship AI $23.05 million 5.01 $16.37 million ($2.68) -1.36

Airship AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Definitive Healthcare. Airship AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Definitive Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Definitive Healthcare and Airship AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 2 7 3 0 2.08 Airship AI 0 0 2 1 3.33

Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 111.46%. Airship AI has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.25%. Given Airship AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airship AI is more favorable than Definitive Healthcare.

Summary

Airship AI beats Definitive Healthcare on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform consists of various functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate firms, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. in March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

