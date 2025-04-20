InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.70.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
