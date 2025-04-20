InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

