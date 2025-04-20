Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.81. Chegg has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $7.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 180,258 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,879,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 941,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,307,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 147,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Chegg by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,254,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 170,077 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

