Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $59.75 million for the quarter.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $584.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on CCBG

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.