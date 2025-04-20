AZZ (AZZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $367.78 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AZZ Price Performance
NYSE:AZZ opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.34. AZZ has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.
AZZ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About AZZ
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AZZ
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.