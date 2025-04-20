AZZ (AZZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $367.78 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.34. AZZ has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZZ. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

