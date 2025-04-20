Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $186.17 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

CATY stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.