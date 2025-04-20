Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

CBSH has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,222. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,719 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $115,688.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,702.40. The trade was a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,434 shares of company stock worth $5,248,272. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $475,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

