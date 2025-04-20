Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBT. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Cabot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cabot

Cabot Trading Up 0.1 %

CBT stock opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. Cabot has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.