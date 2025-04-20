Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Swiss Life Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Swiss Life stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $48.77.
Swiss Life Company Profile
