Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Life Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Swiss Life stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $48.77.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

