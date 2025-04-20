Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Richard Howes Buys 8,479 Shares

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Howes acquired 8,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,338 ($31.09) per share, for a total transaction of £198,239.02 ($263,580.67).
Bunzl Trading Up 0.4 %
LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,298.35 ($30.56) on Friday. Bunzl plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,218 ($29.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,732 ($49.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,048.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,308.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45.
Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.58) EPS for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bunzl Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($44.87).
View Our Latest Report on Bunzl
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
See Also
