Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Purchases £149.60 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 85 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($198.91).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Katerina Patmore acquired 6,310 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,727 ($14,262.73).

On Monday, February 17th, Katerina Patmore bought 91 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £151.06 ($200.85).

Harworth Group Stock Performance

LON HWG opened at GBX 174 ($2.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.14. Harworth Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 126.50 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.59).

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

Harworth Group ( LON:HWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Harworth Group had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 52.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

