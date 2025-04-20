Li Bang International Corporation Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LBGJ) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Li Bang International’s (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 21st. Li Bang International had issued 1,520,000 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $6,080,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Li Bang International Stock Performance

LBGJ opened at $1.27 on Friday. Li Bang International has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Bang International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBGJ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Bang International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Li Bang International in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Bang International in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000.

About Li Bang International

Li Bang International Corporation Inc specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance.

