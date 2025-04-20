Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,036.44. This represents a 10.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,781 shares of company stock worth $1,631,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.