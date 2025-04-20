Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $30.94 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $445.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.
Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
