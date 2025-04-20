Home Bancorp (HBCP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Home Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

