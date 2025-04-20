SuperCom (SPCB) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect SuperCom to post earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

SuperCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 million, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SuperCom from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About SuperCom

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.