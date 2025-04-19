BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BOS Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,698,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 111.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 14.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $841.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $829.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $820.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $798.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

