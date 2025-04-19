Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,209,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 191,131 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,367,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $803.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.90.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

