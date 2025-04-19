Capital World Investors Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital World Investors cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,969,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,473,289 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 6.9% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital World Investors owned 4.20% of Broadcom worth $45,666,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,808,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,606,291,000 after buying an additional 810,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $170.99 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.84 and its 200 day moving average is $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $803.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

