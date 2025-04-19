Ossiam Purchases 1,390 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 149.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $4,573.31 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,689.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4,774.73.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 target price (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,278.66.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

