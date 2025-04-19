Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 4.1% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $973.03 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $954.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $891.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.49.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

