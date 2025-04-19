Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.41, for a total value of $9,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,311.31. This represents a 73.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $973.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $954.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $891.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

