BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,796 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in AT&T by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 34,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 57,425,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,837 shares during the period. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,032,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in AT&T by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,675,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,830 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

