GeoWealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $585.38 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $592.03 and its 200 day moving average is $616.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.56.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

