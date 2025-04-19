MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,880 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $115,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $354.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.32. The stock has a market cap of $352.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

