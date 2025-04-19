QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 223,326 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 436,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $67,076,000 after buying an additional 126,633 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 525.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,413,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,141,000 after buying an additional 1,187,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $692,747,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,154,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $177,314,000 after acquiring an additional 42,481 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $91,439.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,953.95. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.54 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.40. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

