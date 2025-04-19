Coastline Trust Co Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day moving average is $154.94. The company has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.33 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.