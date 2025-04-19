837 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Farringdon Capital Ltd.

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,094,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after buying an additional 1,039,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $296,232,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 52,200.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 530,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,920,000 after acquiring an additional 529,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $148,359,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.89.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
