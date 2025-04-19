Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.12 and last traded at $75.28. 5,911,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 20,291,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

