The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.0568 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 5.0% increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 70 years. Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $170.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.51. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,274.66. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Procter & Gamble stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.