Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after buying an additional 1,041,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Adobe by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after buying an additional 952,233 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Adobe by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,288,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after acquiring an additional 730,520 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after acquiring an additional 696,172 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $348.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

