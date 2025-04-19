Capital World Investors Acquires 11,929 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,426,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $3,876,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,401,493,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after acquiring an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.81.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $482.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

