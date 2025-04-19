GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $772.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $852.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $969.52. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $960.00 to $881.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,057.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total value of $418,075.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,871.17. The trade was a 19.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total value of $297,124.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.