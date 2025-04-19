Capital International Inc. CA Sells 18,046 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $55,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $772.18 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $852.94 and its 200-day moving average is $969.52. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.64, for a total value of $2,351,920.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,638 shares in the company, valued at $41,883,148.32. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $960.00 to $881.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,057.17.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

