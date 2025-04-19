Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367,386 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89,869 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,052,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $348.80 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.27.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

