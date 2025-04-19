Capital Research Global Investors Sells 13,123,618 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,978,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,123,618 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.52% of Texas Instruments worth $4,308,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after acquiring an additional 649,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after purchasing an additional 267,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after buying an additional 822,797 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $148.34 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.08 and a 200 day moving average of $189.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.