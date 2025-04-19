MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $347.92 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.9% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $347,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,325,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,996,871,000 after acquiring an additional 780,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.18.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Tesla stock opened at $241.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.