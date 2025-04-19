Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 29,656.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.85.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 22.0 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $456.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $512.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $438.50 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

