The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,738,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after acquiring an additional 110,828 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Coca-Cola by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 215,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 77,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,458,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,871,000 after buying an additional 5,139,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,769,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,336,000 after buying an additional 2,284,429 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $24,324,191.46. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $3,882,079.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $314.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.59.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

