Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.8% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $38,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,329,000 after acquiring an additional 960,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,855,000 after purchasing an additional 728,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $230,829,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,520.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 479,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,987,000 after purchasing an additional 478,320 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $333.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.89. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.50.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

