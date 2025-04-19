Dnca Finance Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,470,875,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,442,000 after buying an additional 4,375,232 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,255,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,781,000 after buying an additional 1,742,073 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

