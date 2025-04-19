Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.33 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.12.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

