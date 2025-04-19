BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 28,376 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $44,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 71,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,525,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $144,091,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,384.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,718,000 after purchasing an additional 270,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.86.

Shares of SPGI opened at $462.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.33 and a 200 day moving average of $504.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

