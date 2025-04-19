Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 791 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $462.55 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.33 and its 200-day moving average is $504.61.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.86.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

