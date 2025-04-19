Capital World Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,535,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861,688 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.69% of Altria Group worth $3,269,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MO opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $60.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

