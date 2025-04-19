Coastline Trust Co Purchases 52 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Progressive by 2,262.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Progressive by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,882,000 after acquiring an additional 249,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $35,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.76.
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of Progressive stock opened at $265.45 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.84. The firm has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total value of $142,324.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,024.07. This represents a 12.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,199,142.56. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.